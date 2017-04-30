Red and Wild, raising funds and having fun

The 9th annual Red and Wild event held April 27 in Lexington. It’s an annual ladies night out sponsored by the Lexington Clipper-Herald bringing together women and vendors for an evening of fun and raising funds. This year’s beneficiaries were a 9-year-old Grace Mulei, a Cystic Fibrosis patient and HeartBeatz, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and giving support to families impacted by congenital heart defects.

More than $6,000 was raised according to Clipper-Herald General Manager Heather Heinemann. She thanks everyone involved, “what a wonderful evening once again to raise money to help families that live in our community! We couldn’t make this happen every year without the help from our sponsors, businesses, participants and my staff. ”