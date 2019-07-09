(Audio) Red Cross opens shelter at Lexington Senior High School

American Red Cross is in need of volunteers. See message below.

Lexington Senior High — The American Red Cross opened a shelter on Tuesday at Lexington Senior High School for those impacted by flooding who need someplace to stay according to Dawson County Emergency Management Director Brian Woldt.

Woldt says those who need shelter should simply show up at the west entrance to the high school and get signed in…

“If people need a place to stay sometime today…they can come and check in and plan on having meals and drinks and everything provided…it will be at the Lexington High School and opened indefinitely at this point in time.”

Woldt was asked who has been affected by the flooding…?

Woldt says they can handle quite a few people at the high school and if necessary they will open a second shelter.

As you know Lexington has been affected by the rain and we are expecting more rain tonight. The Red Cross is in need of volunteers for the next 24-48 hours at the Lexington High School and I am currently organizing the volunteer recruitment. We need at least 3-4 individuals per shift.

Please review the attached image and share to others that may be interested in helping. If you are interested in signing up for a shift, please let me know the date and time you would like to help out for.

Thank you,

Gladys Godinez

News Release from the Office of Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts:

Red Cross Opens Shelter in Lexington, Nebraska

Anyone displaced from their home is welcome at the shelter.

JULY 9, 2019 — The American Red Cross has opened a shelter in Lexington, Nebraska, in response to flooding in the area. The shelter is located at Lexington High School (1400 Minuteman Drive, Lexington, NE 68850).

The Red Cross is working closely with local emergency management officials to coordinate relief services. The role of the Red Cross is to focus on addressing the immediate needs of those affected.

Individuals and families displaced from their home are urged to come to a shelter. Red Cross volunteers are on hand to provide a safe place to stay, a place to sleep, a hot meal and referrals to community services.

Anyone evacuating to a shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family, including:

Prescriptions and emergency medications

Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Download the Red Cross Emergency App for shelter information and to get instant access to information and resources on what to do during a flood. The app is free and can be downloaded in app stores by searching for “American Red Cross” or going to redcross.org/apps.

