Red Cross Opens Shelter in Wood River

WOOD RIVER — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter in Wood River, Nebraska, in response to flooding in the area. The shelter is located at Wood River Rural High School (13800 W. Wood River Road) and will open today (July 10) at 5 p.m. This is the second Red Cross shelter to open following the start of the flooding in Central Nebraska. The shelter at Lexington High School (1400 Minuteman Drive, Lexington, Nebraska) remains open.

Individuals and families displaced from their home are urged to come to a shelter. Red Cross volunteers are on hand to provide a safe place to stay, a place to sleep, a hot meal and referrals to community services.

Anyone evacuating to a shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family, including:

Prescriptions and emergency medications

Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

The Red Cross is working closely with local emergency management officials to coordinate relief services. The role of the Red Cross is to focus on addressing the immediate needs of those affected.

Download the Red Cross Emergency App for shelter information and to get instant access to information and resources on what to do during a flood. The app is free and can be downloaded in app stores by searching for “American Red Cross” or going to redcross.org/apps.