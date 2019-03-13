Red Cross Opens Three Shelters in Nebraska

The American Red Cross has opened three shelters in Nebraska to assist those who have been displaced from their homes due to flooding and blizzard conditions in the area. The shelters are located in:
- Norfolk, Nebraska (Lutheran High Northeast, 2010 N. 37th Street)
- Those visiting this shelter are encouraged to bring sleeping bags, blankets and pillows, if possible.
- North Loup, Nebraska (North Loup Community Center, 112 S, B Street)
- Randolph, Nebraska (Randolph City Auditorium, 119 N. Main Street)
Anyone who has been displaced from their home is urged to come to a shelter. Red Cross volunteers are on hand to provide a safe place to stay, a place to sleep, a hot meal and referrals to community services.
Anyone evacuating to a shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family, including:
- Prescriptions and emergency medications
- Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements
- Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents
- Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items
- Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys
- Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled
The shelters will remain open as long as necessary. The Red Cross is working closely with local emergency management officials to coordinate relief services.
Download the Red Cross Emergency App for shelter information and to get instant access to information and resources on what to do during a flood. The app is free and can be downloaded in app stores by searching for “American Red Cross” or going toredcross.org/apps.