Red Cross to Install Free Smoke Alarms in Grand Island

Grand Island, Neb. — Every eight minutes, the American Red Cross responds to a disaster in the U.S., the majority of which are home fires. Tragically, seven people die in home fires each day, most in homes that lack working smoke alarms. In an effort to save lives, the Red Cross installs free smoke alarms during its Sound the Alarm home fire safety events.

On June 1, the Red Cross is partnering with local community groups and organizations to install free smoke alarms in Grand Island. To request a smoke alarm, call 2-1-1 or visit GetASmokeAlarm.org. To volunteer to help with installation, sign up on Red Cross Volunteer Connection. Volunteers will install smoke alarms between 8 a.m.-Noon on June 1.

“Home fires are the biggest disaster threat we face,” said Rachelle Lipker, Red Cross Executive Director for Central and Western Nebraska. “We want to make sure everyone can get out of their home safely should they experience a fire. Smoke alarm cut the risk of death or injury in half.”

Home fires represent a significant threat to our communities, which is why the Red Cross launched the nationwide Home Fire Campaign and rallied an army of volunteers, donors, and partners to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and help families create escape plans.

Sound the Alarm events are part of the Home Fire Campaign, which the Red Cross launched in 2014 to reduce fire deaths and injuries. So far, it has reached more than 1.7 million people and saved more than 500 lives nationwide.

