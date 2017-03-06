class="post-template-default single single-post postid-219965 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Red Flag Warning in effect

BY National Weather Service | March 6, 2017
Red Flag Warning in effect

 

Particularly Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions Today...

.A Red Flag Warning in effect for all of south central Nebraska
and north central Kansas for Today. This is an especially
dangerous situation because winds will be very strong.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for south central Nebraska
and north central Kansas on Tuesday as Red Flag conditions will
occur again Tuesday. Expect that a Red Flag Warning will be
required Tuesday.


* WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY MONDAY...West, 35 to 45 mph with
  gusts up to 55 mph. Relative humidity as low as 7 percent.

* WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY TUESDAY...Northwest, 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to 45 mph. Relative humidity as low as 11 percent.

* TIMING MONDAY AND TUESDAY...Each afternoon into the evening.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that occur will spread rapidly...be
  difficult to contain...and will exhibit extreme fire behavior.
  Use caution if engaging in activities that could start a fire.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
