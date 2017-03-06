Particularly Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions Today... .A Red Flag Warning in effect for all of south central Nebraska and north central Kansas for Today. This is an especially dangerous situation because winds will be very strong. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for south central Nebraska and north central Kansas on Tuesday as Red Flag conditions will occur again Tuesday. Expect that a Red Flag Warning will be required Tuesday.

* WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY MONDAY...West, 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Relative humidity as low as 7 percent. * WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY TUESDAY...Northwest, 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Relative humidity as low as 11 percent. * TIMING MONDAY AND TUESDAY...Each afternoon into the evening. * IMPACTS...Any fires that occur will spread rapidly...be difficult to contain...and will exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use caution if engaging in activities that could start a fire. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.