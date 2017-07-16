Red Willow County crash claims second life

JULY 16, 2017 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — A second person has died as a result of an accident in Red Willow County in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 9.

Holly Myers, 19, of Horace, Kansas passed away Saturday as a result of injuries suffered when the pickup driven by Aaron Jones, 23, of Cambridge, lost control a rolled on Road 399 a few miles east of Indianola.

Both were ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. Myers was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and neither person in the truck was wearing seat belts.