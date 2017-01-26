Regalado-Mendez case bound to District Court

The case of a 37-year-old Lexington man charged with First Degree Murder has been bound over to Dawson County District Court. Jose Regalado-Mendez is also charged with Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony in connection with the death of 37-year-old Jose Hernandez. Dawson County Judge Jeff Wightman made his ruling at the end of a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon in Dawson County Court. The remains of Hernandez was found outside a residence 2 and one-half miles north of Lexington on December 12, 2016. Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Edward Albrecht testified at the hearing where he detailed key points in the investigation including the review of surveillance evidence from the home around the time Hernandez was allegedly killed.

More information in the case was revealed during Investigator Albrecht’s testimony at the hearing.

Under direct examination by Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman, Inv. Albrecht said he had obtained a search warrant for a property in rural Dawson County near Lexington on December 9, 2016. The search warrant was executed on December 12, 2016 at a residence at 75859 Road 434. Based on previous law enforcement contacts at the residence he knew that 37-year-old Jose Regalado-Mendez live there. The search warrant was for human remains and evidence of a possible homicide that occurred at the residence.

The D.C.S.O. was assisted in the search by Nebraska State Patrol and a coalition of area law enforcement agencies, known as S.C.A.L.E.S., that included Lexington Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department and Phelps County Sheriff’s Office.

More than 100 items of evidence was collected from and around the residence. Also human remains that were wrapped in a burlap cloth and bound with two ropes, was discovered on the west side of the residence. The remains were under some wooden fence panels. He described the body as in very poor condition and heavily decomposed. When asked whether the remains appeared to have been left there for some time, he said “yes”. He said the remains were not easily identifiable at the time of discovery.

Inv. Albrecht says items of evidence collected included a firearm, a wall inside the home containing blood evidence, four baseboards, flooring materials containing blood evidence and a home security video system. Albrecht said the video system had four cameras attached to it. One inside the home near the dining room’s front entry door and three on the exterior of the home. The Kearney Police Department assisted in recovering evidence footage.

A glass pipe that field-tested positive for methamphetamine was also seized. Regalado-Mendez, the resident of that home, was arrested that day on suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Albrecht said he spoke to Regalado-Mendez and advised him of his Miranda rights two times that day. Albrecht said Regalado-Mendez told him he had no knowledge of the human remains found on the property.

Albrecht said Jose Hernandez also went by the nickname “Chepe”. During Albrecht’s interview, Regalado-Mendez admitted to knowing the man known as “Chepe”. Albrecht said Regalado-Mendez provided “a great amount of information” about the last time he saw Hernandez. He said Hernandez had come to his house in early October with a female identified as Melissa Callahan. Regalado-Mendez said Hernandez and Callahan got into a verbal argument and that Hernandez had packed some belongings and prepared to leave the residence. He then came back inside the residence and refused to leave.

Albrecht testified that he asked Regalado-Mendez how he believed the human remains came to be on the property. Regalado-Mendez responded that he believed his ex-wife framed him and arranged to have the body placed on the property. The interview ended when Regalado-Mendez indicated he wanted to retain an attorney to represent him.

County Attorney Waterman returned questioning to the video surveillance system. Albrecht said he reviewed footage and located a file with a date and time stamp of October 4, 2016 at 9:47pm. He said it showed a verbal altercation between Hernandez and Callahan inside the residence. It appeared to show Hernandez leaving the home and then returning, getting into a verbal argument with Regalado-Mendez. Regalado-Mendez then produced a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at Hernandez. Regalado-Mendez made motions to Hernandez pointing to the front door. Albrecht believed them to indicate Regalado-Mendez wanted Hernandez to leave.

Albrecht says Hernandez didn’t leave and didn’t seem to acknowledge the firearm. Regalado-Mendez then appeared to shoot Hernandez and he fell to the floor. Albrecht estimated the time from the gun being displayed to when the gun was shot to be “less than a minute”. Regalado-Mendez also appeared to raise and lower the gun at least two times before shooting it.

Albrecht testified that Regalado-Mendez and Callahan were depicted in the video and the date and time stamp on the video appeared to be consistent with their investigation thus far.

Albrecht testified that the human remains were in an advanced state of decomposition and that there was evidence of neck tissue containing metal fragments. Dr. Matthais Okoye’s provisional autopsy report indicated three factors led to Hernandez’s death including a gunshot wound to the neck, blunt force traumatic injuries and asphyxiation. The manner of death ruled as homicide.

Referring back to the video, Albrecht said Hernandez did not appear to have any injuries at all and “appeared to be fine”. But, he said the video showed an assault after Hernandez was shot. Albrecht said that 45 minutes after Hernandez was shot, Regalado-Mendez approached the body and appeared to make motions as if he was kicking or stomping on the victim.

On further questioning by Waterman, Albrecht said the gun shot was not fatal to Hernandez and that he appeared to have survived it. He based his conclusion on Dr. Okoye indicating that there was hemorrhaging and contusions of the lungs, indications that were was breathing occurring after the gunshot.

Albrecht said there was no 9-1-1 call or any calls fielded from that location for assistance and that no one provided assistance to Hernandez after he had been shot.

Asked whether there was any activity in an attempt to hide the body, Albrecht said “yes”. About four hours after the gun shot, video footage showed Regalado-Mendez and Callahan entering by the front door with a large section of burlap. Moments after that, the camera that was recording in the room was unplugged. Albrecht said the burlap material depicted in the footage was consisted with the burlap found with the body.

Regarding the day the search warrant was executed on the residence, Albrecht said the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team was engaged to make entry into the home. Upon entry, they found Regalado-Mendez sleeping on the couch. Regalado-Mendez sat-up when he saw the officers. He was taken into custody and removed from the residence.

As investigators entered the residence and began processing it, the handgun was found under a pillow on the couch where Regalado-Mendez had been sleeping. No ballistics testing has been conducted as of the time of the hearing and the slug from the gun shot had not been recovered.

On cross-examination by Dawson County Public Defender Ken Harbison, Albrecht was asked why the search warrant wasn’t executed until three days after it was obtained. Albrecht said it was to have adequate law enforcement to assist in executing the warrant, because of the circumstances involved and in planning the execution of it.

Harbison asked why they were looking for human remains. Albrecht said because they received information through (Dawson Gosper) Crime Stoppers that led them to investigate a body being stored on the property. Albrecht also said a Lexington Police Department’s missing person report was also part of their initial investigation and that he was the lead investigator in the investigation.

Albrecht testified that Regalado-Mendez had bonded out of jail on the Possession of a Controlled Substance charge and rearrested a week or two later near his residence on the 1st Degree Murder charge.

In closing statements, Waterman said that probable cause was met for the two charges in the case and that video depicted the actual shooting taking place. She said the autopsy did not indicate that Hernandez died from the gun shot alone. She said there were no attempts to summon assistance or provide aide to the victim. That there was sufficient information into a deliberate, planned killing and that the killing involved the use of a firearm in addition to trauma on the body after the shooting.

Harbison offered no closing statement other than he questioned the “science side of the investigation”.

Judge Wightman ruled that the State met it’s burden of proof and bound the case over to Dawson County District Court for arraignment on February 13, 2017 at 9:30am. He also continued the no bond provision for Regalado-Hernandez but, said the bond could be reviewed again in District Court.

A co-defendant in the case, 34-year-old Melissa Callahan of Elm Creek, waived her preliminary hearing earlier this month. She is charged with being an Accessory to a Felony. He arraignment in Dawson County District Court was also set for February 13, 2017 at 9:30am. Court records show evidence was developed that showed Callahan was present during the murder of Hernandez, that Callahan assisted in removing the body from the crime scene, and that Callahan took measures to conceal the death of Hernandez.