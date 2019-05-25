class="post-template-default single single-post postid-387093 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
Regional law enforcement coalition investigating Dawson County jail inmate death | KRVN Radio

Regional law enforcement coalition investigating Dawson County jail inmate death

BY KRVN News | May 25, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Regional law enforcement coalition investigating Dawson County jail inmate death

 

An 18-year-old male inmate’s death is under investigation at the Dawson County Jail.   The inmate was found unresponsive during a cell check Friday evening.  Medical aid was rendered and a paramedic unit was summoned according to the a joint news release from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Dawson County Attorney’s Office.

The inmate was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center where he was pronounced dead. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

The South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (SCALES) investigation unit was activated and investigators from the Kearney Police Department and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office were assigned to conduct the investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.

Under Nebraska law, a Grand Jury must be convened whenever a person dies while in the custody of a law enforcement officer or detention personnel.

 

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments