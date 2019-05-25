Regional law enforcement coalition investigating Dawson County jail inmate death

An 18-year-old male inmate’s death is under investigation at the Dawson County Jail. The inmate was found unresponsive during a cell check Friday evening. Medical aid was rendered and a paramedic unit was summoned according to the a joint news release from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Dawson County Attorney’s Office.

The inmate was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center where he was pronounced dead. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

The South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (SCALES) investigation unit was activated and investigators from the Kearney Police Department and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office were assigned to conduct the investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.

Under Nebraska law, a Grand Jury must be convened whenever a person dies while in the custody of a law enforcement officer or detention personnel.