Registration Open for 2017 Cornhusker State Games

New Events Include 3-on-3 Basketball and Foot Golf

LINCOLN, Neb. (January 5, 2017) — Registration is open for the 33rd annual Cornhusker State Games, featuring competition in 68 sports at 62 venues in Lincoln, Omaha and surrounding communities. Most sports take place July 21-30, and officials expect more than 11,000 participants.

Foot Golf makes its Cornhusker State Games debut on Saturday, July 22 at Jim Ager Memorial Junior Golf Course in Lincoln. Rules and format are essentially the same as golf, except participants kick a soccer ball rather than hitting golf balls with clubs. The hole is much larger of course, and instead of strokes, kicks are counted.

Three-on-Three Basketball, set for July 29-30, returns to the Cornhusker State Games for the first time since 2004. Five-on-Five Basketball will still be held on the Games’ main weekend, July 22-23.

CSG competitions are open to Nebraska athletes of all ages and abilities. Registration and information are available at CornhuskerStateGames.com. The final deadline to register is July 5, but athletes can save $3-5 per person if entered by the June 21 discount deadline.

Opening Ceremonies are set for Friday, July 21 at Seacrest Field with parade-of-athletes, skydivers, fireworks, patriotic tribute, mascot showcase and torch-lighting. A statewide search to determine the performer of the national anthem will begin in March.

All registered athletes will receive a shirt, free meal, admission to the Opening Ceremonies and a chance to win one of 5,000 custom-cast gold, silver and bronze medals. Finishers in several events will receive commemorative medallions.

The Cornhusker State Games is a qualifying event for both the 2017 and 2019 State Games of America (SGA). The 2017 SGA will be held Aug. 3-6 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The annual Cornhusker State Games Torch Run will be held June 19-29 over routes including Omaha, Scottsbluff, Bridgeport, Sidney, Ogallala, North Platte, Holdrege, Kearney, Hastings, Grand Island, Columbus, Norfolk, Seward and Lincoln.

The Cornhusker State Games is conducted by the Nebraska Sports Council, which also conducts the NE150 Challenge, the Mud Run and the Pumpkin Run. Platinum partners include Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. of Nebraska, LinPepCo and Nebraska Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine. Learn more at NebraskaSportsCouncil.com.