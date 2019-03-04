Registration Open for Third Annual Nonprofit Leadership Conference in Hastings



HASTINGS, Neb. (March 4, 2019) — Registration is open for the third annual Nonprofit Leadership Conference, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 19 at Hazelrigg Student Union at Hastings College. The event brings together people from nonprofit organizations throughout the region for a full day of training, workshops and networking opportunities in Hastings, Nebraska.

Sponsored by the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM), the purpose of the event is to provide nonprofit leaders, staff and volunteers an engaging learning experience that promotes best practices and provides thought leadership and awareness on key issues affecting the sector. Speaker topics include collaboration and innovation, visioning and strategy, nonprofit legal compliance, earned revenue concepts, the 2020 census, and more.

NAM is a state association that represents more than 650 nonprofit organizations in Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Anyone interested in attending the Nonprofit Leadership Conference can register by visiting NAM’s website, www.nonprofitam.org/events. The cost to attend the conference, which includes lunch, is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers.