Regulators accuse keno operator of hundreds of violations

LINCOLN, Neb. – A southeast Nebraska keno operator is accused of concealing $1.28 million in illegal bets and committing more than 260 violations of state regulations.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the state Department of Revenue’s Division of Charitable Gaming wants to fine Zeilinger Keno $263,000 and revoke its lottery operator and worker licenses. Zeilinger Keno provides 30 southeast Nebraska communities with keno.

Todd Zeilinger denies any wrongdoing and says he leaves day-to-day operations to bar operators where the games are played. He told the newspaper he’s going to work with regulators and “make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Regulators say Zeilinger covered for people who placed illegal bets and say he made more than $179,000 in commissions off the wagers.