Remains of Nebraska sailor killed in WWII identified

BY Associated Press | January 12, 2019
Omaha, Neb. — The remains of a sailor from Nebraska killed in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Friday in a news release that the remains of Navy Fireman 1st Class Grant Cook, of Cozad, had been accounted for on Aug. 27.

Cook was 20 and assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma when the ship was attacked by Japanese planes on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Cook.

Cook was among the unidentified remains buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.

In 2015, agency personnel began exhuming the remains for analysis, using new DNA technology, to identify those lost.

