Remains of WII flyer coming home for Nebraska burial

Beatrice, Neb. — A military agency says the correct remains of a Gage County man who died when his aircraft was shot down during World War II are being returned home for burial.

A funeral with military honors is set for Thursday in Beatrice for Richard Lane, with burial to follow in Filley.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a news release Tuesday that Lane was co-piloting a B-17 bomber when it was hit by anti-aircraft fire and crashed Dec. 27, 1944, near St. Florian, Austria.

The agency says remains identified as those of Lane were identified in January 1946 and subsequently buried in Filley. But the agency says there apparently was a mix-up with those of another casualty.

The agency says remains removed in June last year from a U.S. military cemetery in Belgium underwent DNA and other analyses and have been positively identified as those of the Nebraska flyer.