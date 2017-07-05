Renovations almost done at iconic central Nebraska hotel

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) _ Renovations are almost finished at an iconic central Nebraska hotel after nearly 12 years of work, the latest chapter in the long history of the Arrow Hotel.

The Kearney Hub reports that the hotel’s owners have been working to restore the old hotel back to its glory days, around the time it was built in 1928. The hotel had fallen into disrepair over the years and had many owners.

One of the former owners went so far as to convert 25 hotel rooms into more than 70 apartments. The current owners have worked to salvage as much of the original structure as possible. They returned the hotel to 25 guest rooms.

They’ve also expanded it to include an “Arrow East” addition that will open later this summer.