Rep. Bacon Named to House Homeland Security Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Congressman Don Bacon (NE-02) was selected on Wednesday as the newest member of the House Homeland Security Committee by Chairman Michael McCaul (TX-10). Rep. Bacon will sit on the Border and Maritime Security and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection subcommittees.

“I am pleased to welcome Rep. Don Bacon to the Homeland Security Committee,” said Chairman McCaul. “Don’s nearly 30 years in the Air Force and his experience in cyber security and airborne reconnaissance will prove greatly beneficial to the Committee. He will provide a new and distinct perspective and contribute to our goal of protecting our homeland from all threats.”

“House Leadership and Chairman McCaul asked me to join the Homeland Security Committee due to my military experiences in intelligence and electronic warfare, and I thank him for his confidence and selection,” said Rep. Bacon. “My new role on the Committee will allow me to work on security issues at a national level, but also echo the work already being done in Nebraska’s Second Congressional District and the whole state. This includes the research conducted within the University system. I would also like to thank the Small Business Committee and Chairman Steve Chabot for their encouragement and support throughout the 115th Congress.”

“I’m pleased to learn that Congressman Bacon will serve on the Homeland Security Committee. Research in national security and defense is one of the University of Nebraska’s highest priorities,” said University of Nebraska President Hank M. Bounds. “Congressman Bacon has been a great partner and we look forward to working closely with him to advance our shared goal of strengthening national security to keep our nation and warfighters safe.”

Rep. Bacon also serves on the House Agriculture Committee and House Armed Services Committee.

The Homeland Security Committee provides congressional oversight for the Department of Homeland Security and ensures the Department is ran efficiently. The Committee also crafts legislation that protects our nation from attacks, both foreign and domestic, secures our borders, and prevents cyber-attacks.