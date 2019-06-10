Rep. Smith announces new staff members

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) announced the addition of Val Jansante to his Scottsbluff staff, who will serve as a Community Liaison, and Eric Kamler to his Grand Island staff, who will serve as Community Liaison – Agriculture Specialist.

“I am happy to bring aboard Val Jansante,” said Smith. “Val has a strong sense of community and I am certain he will be a great resource to the Third District.”

Jansante has been a Nebraska resident for most of his life. After graduating from Hiram Scott College in Scottsbluff, Jansante taught school in Alliance at both Alliance St. Agnes Academy High School and Alliance High School, worked for BNSF, and coached a variety of sports for 35 years. He brings his insight and years of experience to the team.

“Eric Kamler is a welcome addition to my staff,” Smith said. “Eric will focus his outreach on agriculture, and I have no doubt he will put his farming background to good use for the Third District.”

Kamler has strong ties to rural Nebraska issues and Nebraska agriculture. Kamler currently serves as the mayor of his hometown of Geneva, after being elected in 2018. Kamler is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he studied agricultural economics and minored in public policy. He joins Smith’s staff after more than 10 years in production agriculture on his family farm and nearly 5 years of municipal government experience.

Third District residents in need of assistance are encouraged to contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900, his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333, or his Washington, D.C., office at 202-225-6435.