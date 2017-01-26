Rep. Smith announces Ty Betka and Phillip Black join staff

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) announced Ty Betka and Phillip Black have joined his staff. Betka is the Staff Assistant in Smith’s Washington, D.C. office, and Black is serving as Community Liaison in Smith’s Scottsbluff office.

“Ty and Phillip both bring a commitment to service and a wide range of skills to our team,” Smith said. “Their ties to the Third District provide important insight into the needs and concerns of Nebraskans, and I have no doubt our constituents will enjoy working with them.”

Betka is a Superior native and a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he studied political science. His father, Mark, owns Betka Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning in Geneva, and his mother, Cindy, works in the Drug Court as a substance abuse counselor. Betka has a strong background in Nebraska politics, having completed internships with State Senator Jim Smith and U.S. Senator Ben Sasse. He also served as Intern Youth Pastor for Heartland Bible Church in Lincoln last year.

Black’s family has deep roots in western Nebraska. His paternal great-grandparents settled in Scottsbluff in the early 1930s, and his great-grandfather managed Western Sugar’s Scottsbluff refinery. Black’s maternal grandparents moved to Scottsbluff in 1946, where his grandfather opened his own medical practice. Black graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and went on to obtain a master’s degree in finance from American University. Prior to joining Smith’s staff, Black worked as a legislative assistant at the American Institute of CPAs in Washington, D.C.

Members of Smith’s staff in his Washington, D.C., Grand Island, and Scottsbluff offices are committed to serving Nebraskans. Any Third District residents in need of assistance are encouraged to contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900, his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333, or his Washington, D.C. office at 202-225-6435.