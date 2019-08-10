(Audio) Rep. Smith on guns, tunnel collapse & trade aid

Smith and House colleagues on annual August break

Gun Violence

Lexington, Neb. — A renewed national debate over race and gun violence has raised questions about whether more extensive background checks are needed and other measures such as limiting access to guns that fire multiple rounds. Nebraska Third District Congressman Adrian Smith says taking guns away and other restrictions wouldn’t get at the heart of the problem. Rep. Smith says the first priority should be to look at underlying problems that cause people to commit mass murders…

Smith wants the discussion to head toward what he thinks is the heart of the issue…

Smith says the solution might better be found at the local level, with people reaching out to build relationships and strengthen communities so gun violence tragedies are less likely. Smith says he’s concerned about violence portrayed in video games and in Hollywood movies, but he doesn’t feel banning those forms of entertainment are the answer either.

Collapsed Irrigation Tunnel

Workers are putting in long hours to make repairs after a tunnel collapse cut off irrigation water to hundreds of farmers in the Scottsbluff area. Nebraska Third District Congressman Adrian Smith says it’s a complicated procedure, but he remains hopeful the tunnel can be shored up and water can begin to flow again…

The collapse occurred July 17 in a tunnel along the Gering-Ft. Laramie-Goshen canal cutting off irrigation water to more than 107,000 acres of farm fields in eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska. Looking forward, Rep. Smith says he’s hopeful the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation can provide the resources for the rebuilding to occur. Smith says as far as paying for the repairs, federal funding will need to come into play, but other assistance may have to be sought.

Asked whether there’s a certain deadline to get water flowing again, Smith didn’t have a specific date, but said it needs to be fixed “as soon as possible.”

Trade Aid

Trade aid isn’t what American farmers want, but it’s hard to say no to it according to Third District Congressman Adrian Smith. The current second round of aid is underway. Meanwhile, there are hints from President Donald Trump that he may authorize USDA to do a third round of MFP (Market Facilitation Program) payments to farmers. Nebraska Third District Represenative Adrian Smith sums up his feelings…

Rep. Smith says it pushes the argument for approval of the updated NAFTA agreement known as USMCA…

Smith renewed his dislike of tariffs, but said in reference to the trade war with China, “we need to see this thing through.”

House members are in recess until Sept. 9.