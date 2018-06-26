Report: Lax oversight led to mismanagement at Goodwill Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska’s attorney general says the board responsible for overseeing Goodwill Omaha allowed the charity to stray from its core mission of providing jobs for the needy and disabled while top executives received excessive payments.

Attorney General Doug Peterson announced Tuesday the organization has signed a formal agreement that requires Goodwill Omaha to change how it recruits board members, awards bonuses and makes large purchases.

Peterson says he has confidence in Goodwill Omaha’s new leaders. He isn’t pursuing criminal charges against Goodwill Omaha officials or trying to claw back any of the payments awarded to former CEO Frank McGree.

The attorney general’s investigation was prompted by an Omaha World-Herald series that found top executives were the highest paid of Goodwills nationwide. McGree received total compensation of $933,444 in 2014.