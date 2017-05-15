class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235938 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Report: Lincoln police increasingly pull over black drivers | KRVN Radio

Report: Lincoln police increasingly pull over black drivers

BY Associated Press | May 15, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Report: Lincoln police increasingly pull over black drivers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A report from the Nebraska Crime Commission says that the disproportionate percentage of black drivers pulled over by Lincoln police has climbed over the last five years even as police officials gave more attention to the problem.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that black drivers accounted for about one in every 10 motorists pulled over last year even though African-Americans only accounted for a little over 4 percent of the city’s population.

The report released in March highlights the racial disparities among traffic stops for agencies like the Lincoln Police Department but doesn’t give an explanation behind them. Police officials deny racial profiling drives the disparity.

The commission has been tracking data on racial breakdowns of traffic stops and the results since 2001.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments