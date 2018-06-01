Report: Minorities disproportionate in Nebraska foster care

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The agency monitoring Nebraska children in foster care says there’s a disproportionate number of minority youth in out-of-home care.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska Foster Care Review Office found on March 31 that African-American, Native-American, biracial and Latino children were overrepresented in the population of youth in foster care and other forms of out-of-home care.

A special study in the office’s quarterly report shows nearly 15 percent of wards of the state are African-American, though they represent only 6 percent of the Nebraska population of those children. About 20 percent of wards of the state are Latino, compared to their 17 percent makeup in the general population.

The study found minority children are more likely to be separated from siblings while in foster care.