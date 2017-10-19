class="post-template-default single single-post postid-266735 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Report: Nebraska prisons, jails charge more for tampons | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | October 19, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A new report says female inmates in Nebraska’s prisons and largest jails are paying as much as 50 percent more for tampons and menstrual products than they would at local grocery stores and pharmacies.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska said Thursday it has heard stories of female inmates bleeding for days in jail or prison because they don’t have access to tampons or pads.

ACLU of Nebraska attorney and policy counsel Scout Richters notes that not changing tampons regularly can lead to infections and toxic shock syndrome.

The group reviewed prices at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a youth facility run by the Department of Health and Human Services, and jails in Douglas and Lancaster counties.

A state corrections spokeswoman says the department will review the report.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
