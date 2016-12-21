Report: Oversight needed at Nebraska animal research center

CLAY CENTER, Neb. – A recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture says a federal livestock research facility near Clay Center should improve oversight of animal welfare and be more transparent with its research.

The Lincoln Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2h9ZVK0 ) reports that the department’s Office of Inspector General found no evidence of systemic animal abuse in its audit of the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center, but criticized the facility for not prioritizing animal welfare policies.

The report calls on the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service to establish new policies and oversight for treatment of research animals as well as a formal process for reporting abuses.

The Nebraska research center sits on 33,000 acres of a former World War II-era naval munitions depot between Hastings and Clay Center.