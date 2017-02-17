Rescue equipment added to Seward County law enforcement vehicles

SEWARD – Law enforcement in Seward County are adding potentially life saving equipment to their vehicles. All patrol vehicles in Seward County will be provided with a ResQ Disc. The ResQ Disc, is a compact Frisbee-style throwable flotation device. At about $52.00 each, it is affordable enough to be placed in each of the 28 patrol vehicles in service by the sheriff’s office, the Seward Police Department and the Milford Police Department. As Deputies and Police Officers are often the first emergency personnel to arrive, it makes sense to provide each officer with the means to rescue someone.

Although not typically known for numerous bodies of water, there are enough in Seward County that could make an emergency water rescue a real possibility. These areas include the Big Blue River, the City Pond in Seward, Twin Lakes, Meadowlark Lake, and Smith Creek Lake, in addition to numerous farm ponds, swimming pools, and smaller creeks. The equipment is provided by the Federal Drug Fund of the Seward County Sheriff’s Office