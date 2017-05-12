Residents file claims against city over neighborhood stink

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) _ Some neighborhood residents have filed damage claims against South Sioux City over the rotten egg smell that forced many from their homes.

The Sioux City (Iowa) Journal reports that the claims were filed Tuesday and are a state-required first step toward court action

unless the city satisfies their claims or a settlement is reached. City

Administrator Lance Hedquist says the city isn’t commenting on the claims.

In October city officials said the gas seemed to be emanating from sewer lines flowing from the Big Ox alternative energy plant. But Big Ox has released a report blaming plumbing issues in the majority of the homes affected.

Among other points raised in their claims, residents say the city failed to “reasonably test” and maintain sewer lines after connecting with Big Ox.