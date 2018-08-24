Residents: Union Pacific trains block Nebraska neighborhood

NORTH BEND, Neb. (AP) _ Residents of a lakeside community in eastern Nebraska say they’re frustrated and worried by stopped freight trains that can block access to their homes for hours.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that residents near Legge Lake say Union Pacific Railroad trains over the years have frequently blocked two Dodge County roads and limited access to their homes.

Resident Suzy Crabb says the problem has recently escalated, with trains blocking both roads for hours at a time multiple days this week.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South says a crew is working to replace concrete railroad ties in the area near North Bend. She says weather issues also contribute to congestion.

Nebraska Public Service Commission regulations require stopped trains to move within 10 minutes after a vehicle or pedestrian comes to a crossing.