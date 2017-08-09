Residents Voice Air Quality Fears for Nebraska Chicken Plant

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) _ Some residents in eastern Nebraska are calling for a delay in the construction of Costco’s planned chicken processing plant, arguing that the plant could hurt air quality.

About 75 people attended a Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality’s public hearing Tuesday in regard to a proposed air quality construction permit. The planned Costco-Lincoln Premium Poultry facility in Fremont includes a processing plant, feed mill and hatchery.

Many residents asked the agency to deny or reevaluate the proposed permit. They also raised concerns about how the facility would affect residents with respiratory conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Shelley Schneider is an environmental engineer at the department. She says the agency found the facility would be in compliance with state and national ambient air quality standards.