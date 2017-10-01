Retiree Appreciation Day set for Oct. 20 at Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kansas – Military retirees will have the opportunity to be entertained and informed about the famed U.S. Navy Blue Angels precision flight demonstration team when former Blue Angels pilot Steve Lambert addresses the lunch crowd during Retiree Appreciation Day here, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Registration for the event starts at 7:30 a.m.

Retirees wishing to attend the luncheon must make advance reservations by 5 p.m. Oct. 16 by calling (785) 239-3320 or emailing the Retirement Services Office at georgia.a.rucker.civ@mail.mil

Retirees of all military services, spouses, widows and widowers will be treated to an expanded event this year. Attendees will be greeted by 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley Commanding General Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin and Garrison Commander Col. John Lawrence, followed by informative presentations by Glenn Suetter, TRICARE and healthcare expert; Col. John Melton, Irwin Army Community Hospital Commander; and Commissary and Exchange representatives. An entertaining and informative presentation about the 1st Infantry Division’s 100th anniversary will be provided by Dr. Robert Smith, Fort Riley Museum Complex director.

Additionally, attendees can get their Influenza shot and update other inoculations including Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap), Pneumovax and/or Zostovax (shingles). There will also be opportunities to learn through presentations on long-term care for military retirees and their family members; a federal legislative update by MOAA representative Paul Frost, and the U.S. Army’s “Recruiting for Our Future.”

Visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a Department of Defense ID card will need to stop by the Henry Gate visitor’s center to get a one-day pass.

