Reward for info solving Dawson County cattle theft

BY KRVN News | November 2, 2017
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of 20 black bull calves. The theft occurred northwest of Lexington sometime between mid-August and October 19th. The calves had red ear tags with the letter “e” followed by three or four digits. The value of loss is estimated at $20,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Randy Adams at the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office(308-324-3011).

Anyone with information regarding this or other crimes can also call Dawson Gosper Crime Stoppers at (308) 784-1234 or 1 (866) 652-7383 or you can go online at DawsonGosperCrimestoppers.com and submit a tip. You may also text your tip by starting your message with “tip707” and send it to “crimes” (274637) Crime stoppers is completely anonymous and you may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 for your information.

