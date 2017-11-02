Rickertsen to seek re-election as D.C. Commisioner

Dawson County Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen wants to continue to represent residents of District III and is announcing his plans to run for r-election for another four-year term. He will be running as a Republican in the primary election in May of 2018. Rickertsen will be completing his second term representing District III in 2018.

Some of the things he points to as highlights during his two terms are continuing efforts to maintain roads and replace bridges in the county that carry both more and heavier loads then they ever did in the past. Also the purchase of the CED Building in Lexington to accommodate the need for both offices and storage space for county personnel and records and removal of the old jail to provide more parking spaces around the courthouse. In addition, Rickertsen notes, “One of the biggest challenges of the job is developing a budget that accommodates the increased demand for and cost of services while trying to control increases in property taxes.”

Rickertsen and his wife, Yvonne, live on their farm northeast of Lexington. They have three daughters and are proud to call Dawson County their home. Rickertsen said, “Dawson County has been good to my family and serving as County Commissioner is a way for me to give back!”

A 1963 graduate of Lexington High School, Rickertsen attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science with a minor in business in 1967. He served six years in the Nebraska National Guard where he attended the NNG Military Academy Officer Candidate School and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant. He was company commander of the McCook guard unit for two years before retiring in 1973 as a First Lieutenant.

In 1983 he was selected as one of 30 agricultural leaders from across the state as a member of LEAD Class II. Through the LEAD program he participated in two years of intense leadership training including traveling to Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

Rickertsen has been active in community affairs including roles as District #25 School Board Treasurer, President of Dawson County Corn Growers and as a member of Dawson County and Nebraska Farm Bureau including serving as county president. He served on two Lexington school bond committees that were instrumental in developing the current middle school and senior high school facilities in Lexington.

In 2001 he was elected to the Board of Directors of ServiTech, a five-state agronomy consulting and laboratory cooperative with headquarters in Dodge City, Kansas, where he has served 14 years as vice president.

Rickertsen served on the first Dawson County Planning Commission appointed by the Dawson County Board of Commissioners in the mid-70s and played an active role in bringing zoning to Dawson County.

Rickertsen feels his eight years of experience will be valuable in continuing to represent his neighbors and friends and creatively problem solve issues that matter for District III.