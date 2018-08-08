Ricketts announces plan to promote Nebraska abroad

Lincoln, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts has unveiled a plan to promote Nebraska abroad, increase trade with other countries and attract more foreign investment.

Ricketts announced the plan Wednesday with members of the Nebraska Governor’s Council for Foreign Relations, a group he established last year.

The plan calls for more international trade missions over five years and a focus on specific countries that are likely to partner with Nebraska. It also recommends creating a network of “Nebraska goodwill ambassadors” to tout the state overseas.

The group also plans to work with Nebraska’s universities and colleges and the Nebraska Tourism Commission.

The council includes officials from state agencies and industry groups.