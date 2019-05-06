class="post-template-default single single-post postid-383123 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 6, 2019
Ricketts blasts proposed sales tax increase on car repairs
Courtesy/Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks in opposition to tax relief measure that he says would raise other taxes and impose a sales tax on services including car repairs.

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is once again turning to the public to stop a bill that seeks to lower property taxes by raising other taxes and imposing a sales tax on services including car repairs.

Ricketts railed against the measure on Monday during an appearance at a Lincoln car repair shop one day before lawmakers are set to begin debate on it. He’s urging residents to contact their senator.

The measure would impose a half-cent sales tax increase and levy sales taxes on 29 services that are currently exempt, including haircuts, pop, bottled water and professional lawn care.

Ian Oehm, who works at Norm’s Car Care, says the sales tax on car repairs will almost certainly raise the cost of maintenance on people who predominantly drive older, used cars.

