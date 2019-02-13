class="post-template-default single single-post postid-365664 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Ricketts, brewers join forces against proposed beer tax | KRVN Radio

Ricketts, brewers join forces against proposed beer tax

BY Associated Press | February 13, 2019
Home News Regional News
Ricketts, brewers join forces against proposed beer tax

Lincoln, Neb. —  Gov. Pete Ricketts is joining forces with Nebraska’s craft brewers to fight proposals that would raise taxes on craft beer in an effort to reduce property taxes.

Ricketts announced simultaneous events dubbed “Raise Glasses, Not Taxes” on March 1 in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island.

The events are designed to draw the public’s attention to LB314 and LB497, both of which would raise taxes on craft beer, spirits, wine and other goods.

Ricketts argues that the bills amount to a tax shift that would do little to address the long-term trend of rising property taxes.

Supporters say the burden has increasingly shifted to farmers.
Ricketts has unveiled his own competing plan to slow the increases and says he’s open to other ideas as long as they don’t raise taxes.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments