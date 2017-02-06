Ricketts Chooses Kintner Replacement For LD 2

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the selection of Robert Keith Clements of Elmwood, Executive Vice President of American Exchange Bank, to fill the Legislative District 2 vacancy. The Governor announced his appointment at a news conference this afternoon where Clements was sworn in by Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican.

“Rob’s significant background in economics and actuarial science will bring additional fiscal expertise to the Unicameral,” said Governor Ricketts. “His perspective on the ag economy and rural vitality, as well as his conservative principles, will represent the values of his district well, and I look forward to working with him on ways to grow Nebraska.”

“I am honored to have this opportunity to represent the people in my district,” said Rob Clements of Elmwood. “I know the state is facing difficult budget decisions and I believe my background and experience will be of service during this process.”

Clements, 66, and his wife Peggy have been married for 44 years and are high school sweethearts, both graduating from Elmwood High School. Clements graduated with honors in 1973 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as a Math major, with minors in Economics and Actuarial Science.

After graduation he went to work as an actuary at Businessmen’s Assurance Company in Kansas City. In 1978, he returned to Elmwood to work at the American Exchange Bank, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather who also ran the bank. Clements’ twin brother Rick is the President of American Exchange Bank and his son Andy is a bank officer.

Rob and Peggy have five grown children, Andy (40), Tom (38), Mary (35), Sarah (32), and Debbie (29), and 10 grandchildren as well as one on the way. Clements’ great-great grandfather John Clements homesteaded in Elmwood in 1868 and was one of the founders of the community when it was incorporated in 1886.

Clements is a member of the Society of Actuaries, President of the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation, a member of the Sons of the American Legion, an alumni member of the Cornhusker Marching Band, and a former chairman of the Cass County Republican Party. He also plays the trumpet.