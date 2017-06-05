Ricketts, Foley formally announce Nebraska re-election bid

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Lt. Gov. Mike Foley have formally announced their bids for re-election.

The Republican duo launched their campaign Sunday at events in Omaha and Lincoln. Ricketts and Foley were elected in 2014 and are seeking a second four-year term in office.

Ricketts has previously said he planned to run for re-election. He has promised to advocate for lower taxes every year he’s in office.

Republican state Sen. Bob Krist has said he may also run for governor.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb says Ricketts has failed to protect working class families on issues that affect their finances.

Ricketts defeated Democrat Chuck Hassebrook in the 2014 general election. The gubernatorial primary is set for May 15, 2018. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2018.