Ricketts In Lexington For Town Hall On Wednesday

LEXINGTON – Gov. Pete Ricketts has been travelling around the state holding town halls to tout his property tax relief bill LB 461.

Ricketts believes the bill will bring significant tax relief to beleaguered property owners in the state. According to figures released by the Governor’s office; had the state adopted LB 461 last year, taxpayers would have seen over $12 million less in tax evaluation.

During the town hall Ricketts used charts to show where the state’s money is going and how with 461 property owners would be better off.

Ricketts mentioned that $588 million are spent on the University of Nebraska system and that the bulk of the state’s budget goes to education in general.

LB 461 goes up for debate in the unicameral on Friday.

To see a video of the full town hall click on the link below.

Ricketts also commented on LB 44. This is the bill that would force internet companies outside of the state to pay sales take to Nebraska. Ricketts says he believes the bill is unconstitutional.

