Ricketts’ Memorial Day Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement and announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 29, 2017, in observance of Memorial Day.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until noon only on May 29, 2017, then raised to the top of the staff. Governor Pete Ricketts also issued the following statement in observance of Memorial Day:

“As we gather with family and friends this Memorial Day weekend, this is a time to honor those brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the liberties and freedoms we hold dear. To our active duty military and their families, our veterans and their families, and to the parents, wives, husbands, and children of the fallen – thank you. We can never repay you for the sacrifices you have all made, but we can be forever vigilant and never forget the sacrifices our heroes have made for our state and our country.”

“Over the holiday weekend and throughout the busy summer travel season, Susanne, the kids, and I encourage all Nebraskans to travel safely, to buckle up, and to never drink and drive.”

On Memorial Day, Governor Ricketts will deliver remarks at Memorial Day Ceremonies at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue and at Memorial Park in Omaha.