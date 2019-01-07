Ricketts plans to maintain focus on jobs, taxes in 2nd term

Lincoln, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts is preparing to start his second and final term in office next week with a focus on jobs, lowering taxes and promoting Nebraska domestically and abroad.

The Republican governor tells The Associated Press he hopes to concentrate on the same economic issues he championed during his first four years at the Capitol.

Ricketts says his agenda will build on the “four pillars” he emphasized in his first term: connecting residents to high-paying employment, providing government services more efficiently, slowing the growth of state spending and touting Nebraska as a good place for businesses to invest.

Ricketts says he will again introduce a plan to ease pressure on property taxpayers, a major concern raised by constituents on the campaign trail.