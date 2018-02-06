Ricketts pulls ‘Nebraska Navy’ honor for professor, lecturer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Gov. Pete Ricketts has revoked an honorary admiralship from a University of Nebraska-Lincoln associate professor and lecturer who were involved in a protest against a conservative student group.

The Republican governor withdrew the “Nebraska Navy” admiralships for Amanda Gailey and Courtney Lawton on Jan. 31, less than a month after granting them.

Lawton, a university lecturer, was told her contract wouldn’t be renewed after she was filmed protesting a conservative student group’s recruiting event and making an obscene gesture at a college sophomore. Gailey, an associate English professor, was photographed holding a sign during the protest.

Ricketts spokesman Taylor Gage says admiralships are given on special occasions, often to honor people who are retiring or changing jobs. Gage says they were disqualified because of the recent controversy and Lawton’s behavior.