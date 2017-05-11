Ricketts raises concerns about Nebraska state revenue

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is raising concerns that the state could collect less revenue than expected in the final months of the current fiscal year.

Ricketts said Thursday the state would have to collect $835 million over the next two months to meet estimated revenue in the fiscal year than ends June 30. During that same period last year, Nebraska state government received $793 million.

Ricketts says it’s possible the state could collect enough to match the estimates, but revenue would have to grow by more than 5 percent. He says that’s unlikely, given the struggling agricultural economy.

Ricketts says the state needs to constrain spending, but declined to say what he’ll do with the budget recently approved by lawmakers.