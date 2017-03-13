Ricketts recognizes Red Cross for 100 years in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Gov. Pete Ricketts is recognizing the American Red Cross for 100 years of service in Nebraska, including its preparedness efforts and response to recent natural disasters.

Ricketts on Monday proclaimed March as American Red Cross Month during a news conference with organization officials and first lady Susanne Shore.

The American Red Cross is hosting events across the state this year to celebrate its 100-year anniversary. It’s also part of the Nebraska Impact Initiative, an effort to promote volunteerism during Nebraska’s 150th year as a state.

Ricketts says the group plays a pivotal role during disasters such as the tornado that devastated the town of Pilger in 2014.