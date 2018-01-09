class="post-template-default single single-post postid-282830 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Ricketts seeks to end funding for clinics offering abortions | KRVN Radio

Ricketts seeks to end funding for clinics offering abortions

BY Associated Press | January 9, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Ricketts seeks to end funding for clinics offering abortions

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says his budget plan to lawmakers will seek to end state funding for any health clinic that offers abortions.

The Republican governor announced the proposal Monday afternoon. Ricketts included a provision in his proposed budget last year that would have prevented Planned Parenthood of the Heartland from receiving any family planning money, but lawmakers removed it.

Health care providers that also perform abortions are currently eligible for federal funding through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. President Donald Trump signed a law last year that gave states greater latitude when distributing Title X funding.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments