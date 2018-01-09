Ricketts seeks to end funding for clinics offering abortions

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says his budget plan to lawmakers will seek to end state funding for any health clinic that offers abortions.

The Republican governor announced the proposal Monday afternoon. Ricketts included a provision in his proposed budget last year that would have prevented Planned Parenthood of the Heartland from receiving any family planning money, but lawmakers removed it.

Health care providers that also perform abortions are currently eligible for federal funding through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. President Donald Trump signed a law last year that gave states greater latitude when distributing Title X funding.