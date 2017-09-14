Ricketts urges Japan to discuss beef tariff with US

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says he’s urging Japanese officials to talk to the U.S. about tariffs after Japan announced in July that it would impose a 50 percent tariff on frozen beef imports.

Ricketts said in a news conference call Thursday that the tariff will suppress some of the demand for beef, but that exports will continue.

His discussions about beef came during a Japanese trade mission. Ricketts says he’s confident Japanese demand for Nebraska-made beef is growing.

The U.S. and Australia account for 90 percent of Japan’s frozen beef imports.

The usual tariff rate for frozen beef imports is 38.5 percent. Under World Trade Organization rules, Japan can introduce safeguard tariffs when imports rise more than 17 percent year-on-year in any given quarter.