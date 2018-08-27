Ricketts: US Trade Deal with Mexico Critical to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts says a trade deal between the United States and Mexico is critical to Nebraska’s economy, particularly in agriculture.

Ricketts expressed optimism Monday that a newly revised North American Free Trade Agreement will benefit Nebraska. His comments came after President Donald Trump announced the countries have reached a new agreement.

Ricketts recently returned from a trade mission to Mexico to promote Nebraska’s products. He says U.S. and Mexican officials expressed hope that they would reach a beneficial deal.

Ricketts says he emphasized the importance of NAFTA during the visit, and has previously encouraged U.S. officials to finalize an agreement.

He says he met with business officials in hopes of getting them to invest in Nebraska in the future, as other counties have done after his trade missions.