Ride-hailing company drivers removed from Lincoln oversight

Ride-hailing company drivers removed from Lincoln oversight

BY Associated Press | October 17, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Lincoln City Council has voted to remove drivers for ride-hailing companies from city requirements that taxi drivers must meet.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the council voted 5-1 Monday to remove Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing company drivers from city oversight. The city will continue to do background checks on taxi drivers, require physicals and test the drivers’ knowledge of Lincoln.

The state Public Service Commission requires ride-sharing companies to do background checks on their drivers. The commission audits those companies.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister had supported removing ride-hailing company drivers from city oversight, citing the cost of doing background checks on hundreds of drivers. Taxi company owners wanted the city to continue to background checks on their drivers and wanted the same rules for ride-hailing company drivers.

