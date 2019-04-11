Riding out the storm

Lexington, Neb. — A spring blizzard prompted the closing of Interstate 80 in central and western Nebraska and turned the Lexington Walmart parking lot into a truck plaza Wednesday night and Thursday.

Over 100 semi’s jockeyed for parking spaces at Walmart and dozens more were spaced along Frontier Street north of Walmart and south of McDonald’s. Still others were shoehorned into other parking lots in south Lexington.

The Rural Radio Network talked with several truckers who

used the down time to make phone calls, shop for supplies and catch a few hours of rest. All were hopeful Interstate 80 would soon reopen.

They soon got their wish as the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced around noon Thursday that it would begin reopening sections of eastbound I-80 in waves from the Wyoming state line to Lexington.

NDOT also announced at about the same time that westbound I-80 interchanges between the Wyoming state line to Big Springs as well as I-76 to Colorado would be opening in waves.

Westbound between Kearney and Big Springs remained closed at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.