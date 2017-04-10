class="post-template-default single single-post postid-227837 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | April 10, 2017
Rifle clinic scheduled at Platte River State Park

LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP) _ A marksmanship clinic for .22-caliber rifles has been scheduled Saturday at Platte River State Park in eastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says there will be shooting from three positions at targets that are scaled to simulate shooting at 100, 200, 300 and 400 yards. Participants will learn the six steps to firing, natural point of aim, steady hold factors and much more. Participants must be at least 8 years old.

The program is sponsored by the Revolutionary War Veterans Association, which is committed to teaching rifle marksmanship and early American heritage.

Register at http://bit.ly/2oXLehG. A park entry permit is required.

The park sits just west of Louisville, along the Platte River
in Cass County.

