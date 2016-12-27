Road rage with a gun results in three arrests

Road rage along Interstate 80 Friday evening resulted in the arrest of three 19-year-old Missouri residents. According to court records, it apparently started in Lincoln County. A caller reported a handgun brandished at the caller and also the vehicle the caller was in. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol located the suspect vehicle about 4 miles west of Lexington on the Interstate and ordered three subjects out of the vehicle in a procedure known as a “felony stop”. A handgun was located under the driver’s seat. A Dawson County K-9 gave positive indication that led to a further search of the vehicle and the location of “several large bags of marijuana” and a glass marijuana pipe. All three subjects were placed under arrest and appeared in Dawson County Court Tuesday morning.

David Overbeck of Queen City, MO is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Terroristic Threats and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony. His bond was set at 10% of $200,000. Caleb Nelson of Kirksville, MO and Aubriana Meinen of Kirksville, MO were each charged with Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute. Bonds for each of them was set at 10% of $20,000. Nelson was additionally charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Preliminary hearings for all three of them were set for January 10, 2017 at 11:15am.