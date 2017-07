JOHNSON LAKE – Road work will begin on Monday, July 10, near the inlet bridge at Johnson Lake.Construction will begin at the junction of Rd. 750 and Johnson Lake Drive West for 2.2 miles south east to Sandy Point East. Travel will be restricted to one lane. There will be a pilot car in use and they believe delays will be minimal. Construction is expect to take two weeks with good weather.

Motorist are urged to use caution in the area during construction.